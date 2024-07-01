The Tipra Motha Party in Tripura is gearing up to participate in the upcoming Panchayat Elections, scheduled for the first week of August. Party president B K Hrangkhawl has instructed Block Presidents to finalize the list of contesting seats and probable candidates by July 4.

In a notice issued by Hrangkhawl, he emphasized that the Block Presidents must convene block-level meetings promptly to discuss and finalize the list of candidates and contesting seats. This process should be carried out in consultation with local elected representatives, such as MLAs, MDCs, or Central Working Committee (CWC) members.

"The final list of contesting seats and names of the probable candidates must be submitted to Mevar Kumar Jamatia and Rajeshwar Debbarma, Members of the Central Working Committee (CWC), on or before July 4, 2024 (Thursday). This deadline is non-negotiable to ensure timely processing and coordination for the forthcoming election," stated Hrangkhawl.

Earlier, on Sunday, former party chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma held a meeting with all MLAs and Members of District Councils, urging them to identify and support honest candidates for the election.

Pradyot, in a voice message, reiterated the party's commitment to contesting the Panchayat elections and emphasized the importance of selecting candidates with integrity.