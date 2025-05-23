West Majlishpur Gram Panchayat in Tripura’s Jirania RD Block has earned the second prize at the National Awards for e-Governance 2024–2025, marking a major milestone in the state’s push for digitised grassroots governance.

The award was conferred under the category Grassroot Level Initiatives for Deepening/Widening of Service Delivery, recognising the panchayat’s effective integration of digital services aimed at improving governance at the local level.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha applauded the achievement, describing it as “the epitome of the dedication and commitment for easy, effective, economical and environment-friendly governance by PM Narendra Modi.” In a post on social platform X, he congratulated the panchayat and highlighted its work toward strengthening service delivery mechanisms.

Municipal Commissioner Vishal Kumar echoed this sentiment, calling the recognition a “matter of pride for the entire state.” He credited the progress to the administration’s focus on digital governance, saying, “Especially under the leadership of our Chief Minister, significant strides have been made in e-Governance over the past one and a half to two years.”

The implementation of e-Governance practices in Tripura has extended beyond Gram Panchayats, with similar systems introduced across government departments. “From the Cabinet level down to the Gram Panchayats, e-Governance practices have been implemented everywhere,” Kumar noted, adding that these reforms have enhanced public service delivery throughout the state.

He further emphasised the government’s commitment to quality services. “We had made a promise to deliver better services to the people, and this recognition proves we are on the right path. It is our aspiration that not just West Majlishpur, but all Gram Panchayats in Tripura continue to receive such national-level recognition,” he said.

According to the official list released by the Centre, Maharashtra’s Rohini Gram Panchayat in Shirpur block of Dhule district won the Gold Award in the same category.