Two-day panchayati raj capacity-building programme held in Agartala

A two-day Panchayati Raj Capacity-Building Programme was organised at the State Panchayat Resource Centre (SPRC) in Agartala from September 1 to 2, aimed at strengthening grassroots governance and promoting sustainable rural development in Tripura.

The programme was jointly conducted by the Rural Development (Panchayat) Department of the Tripura government and the Bharat Initiative Foundation. It focused on enhancing the knowledge, skills, and leadership of elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs).

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the event on September 1, while Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu addressed the valedictory session on September 2. “Training for elected representatives in villages is crucial. Such programmes help them understand their powers and responsibilities, just as similar capacity-building sessions are organised for MLAs and MPs,” the Governor told ANI.

Over two days, participants attended technical sessions, interactive discussions, and experience-sharing exercises covering a wide range of themes: strengthening Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) for rural economic stability, preparing Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs) with transparent budgeting, engaging youth in rural livelihoods, preserving local culture and traditions, addressing climate change through sustainable practices, and promoting technology-driven monitoring for transparent administration.

Shankhadeep Choudhury, CEO of Bharat Initiative, said Tripura’s model stood out for its integrated approach. “It combines economy, society, culture, environment, and governance within a single comprehensive framework. This holistic vision is likely to make the programme a milestone in Tripura’s journey towards inclusive and sustainable rural development,” he said.

Officials noted that the programme is expected to equip PRI representatives with modern administrative tools, promote participatory planning, and ensure faster, more transparent implementation of welfare schemes at the grassroots level.