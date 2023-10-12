Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on October 12 stated the pivotal role of Panchayat representatives in extending government benefits to every citizen. Speaking at a training camp organized by the Pradesh Training Department of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Udaipur, Dr. Saha underlined that Panchayat members serve as the face of the government, ensuring that the benefits of various government initiatives reach even the most marginalized individuals in society.

Addressing the Panchayat members from Gomati district, Dr. Saha highlighted the commitment of the Bharatiya Janata Party to the overall welfare of the people and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's relentless efforts to improve the socio-economic conditions of the underprivileged. He noted that the state government is also operating under the guidance of the Prime Minister, and the party officials should be dedicated to addressing people's issues.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party needs to demonstrate through their actions that they stand with the people. This is how trust can be gained from the common citizens. In this context, the representatives of dand play a pivotal role in ensuring the benefits of various government initiatives reach every member of society," said Dr. Saha.

With the upcoming Lok Sabha election on the horizon, the Chief Minister has intensified his efforts across the state, emphasizing the need to strengthen the bond and develop a closer relationship between the party and the people. He specifically urged Panchayat representatives to play a crucial role in connecting with people at the grassroots level.

"Especially as members of the Panchayat Samiti, you have a crucial role to play in connecting with people at the grassroots level. Panchayat representatives must work with greater sincerity," Dr. Saha urged.

The event in Udaipur was attended by key political figures, including BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Tinku Roy, and MLA Abhishek Debroy.