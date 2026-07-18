Tripura peaceful, police on alert to prevent law and order disruptions: DGP

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag on July 18 said the state's overall law and order situation remains peaceful, with security agencies maintaining heightened vigilance to prevent any attempt to disrupt public order.

He said the Tripura Police has been taking preventive measures wherever there are signs of attempts to disturb peace, while strict action is being initiated against those involved in unlawful activities. Additional police personnel have also been deployed in sensitive locations to strengthen security.

"We have deployed police forces in all vulnerable locations and are carrying out regular patrolling to maintain peace," the DGP said.

Anurag said the police are also working closely with the Border Security Force (BSF) to enhance surveillance along the India-Bangladesh border. Joint patrols are being conducted regularly to prevent illegal activities and ensure security in border areas.

"In the border areas, the Police and BSF are working together effectively," he said, adding that while the BSF is responsible for border infrastructure and security, the Tripura Police continues to maintain law and order within the state.

The DGP said the coordinated efforts of the Tripura Police and the BSF have helped maintain a peaceful atmosphere across the state, adding that security agencies remain alert to deal with any potential threat to public order.