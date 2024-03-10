Ashish Kumar Saha, the President of the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee, asserted on Sunday that the upcoming Lok Sabha election would serve as a response to the suffering endured over the past six years under the BJP government in Tripura and would voice their concerns through the ballot box.

Saha, also a candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat, made these remarks at the MBB Airport upon his arrival from Delhi this afternoon.

"As the Lok Sabha election approaches, people across the country and in our state are determined to secure the life and society of the citizens. This election will be a collective response to those who do not respect democracy and the Constitution, and are actively working to undermine these foundations,” stated Saha.

He emphasized the significance of the Lok Sabha election for Tripura, where the people aspire for peace and a dignified way of life.

Saha criticized the BJP's rule in the state for the past six years, alleging that the people have suffered a loss of value and status, facing destitution and attacks on democratic rights and expressed confidence that people would voice their concerns through the ballot box.

“Over the last six years of BJP rule, the people in this state have experienced a decline in their value and status. They have been pushed into destitution, and there have been attacks on democratic rights. The people will provide the right answers to these issues in this election. I believe people across the country are coming forward through Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, supporting the party. The people of our state have also extended their support to Congress, Rahul Gandhi, and this Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. I am confident that I will put up a strong fight against the BJP," affirmed the Congress leader.

When questioned about his confidence, especially considering his opponent is the former Chief Minister and BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb, Saha replied, "I have been in politics for over 40 years, and a person who served as CM for only 4 years will be judged based on experience."