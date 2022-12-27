Hours after Left Front and Congress jointly appealed to people to unite against BJP’s misrule by ousting them in the 2023 election, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma on Tuesday stated that it’s a clear sign of weakness and claimed that as the election comes closer, their political understanding will increase.

Speaking exclusively with India Today NE, DyCM Dev Varma said not democracy but Left Front and Congress are now in danger in Tripura.

He said that it is not surprising that Congress will partner with the Left in Tripura.

He claimed that with today's joint statement, Left Front and Congress have shown signs of weakness.

“Of course, until now, their feelings and understanding were hidden. Now that secret relationship has come to light. People will never accept that”, said the DyCM.

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “Thousands of Congress workers were tortured during the Left regime. People still haven't forgotten that past. There has been an electoral understanding between the Left Front and the Congress in West Bengal as well. People rejected them. They are united because they feel they cannot contest alone against BJP."

He claimed that the BJP will win the election in Tripura with the single strength of the party.

He also lashed at TIPRA Motha saying that the party had miserably failed to show success in front of people.