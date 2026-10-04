Tripura performs 9 kidney transplants, two more scheduled on October 5 and 6

Two more kidney transplant procedures are scheduled to be conducted at Agartala Government Medical College and GBP Hospital on October 5 and 6, 2026, taking the total number of kidney transplants performed at the state-run hospital to 11.



According to a press release issued by the Tripura Health Department, nine kidney transplants have already been successfully carried out at AGMC and GBP Hospital through the efforts of Chief Minister Manik Saha. The initiative has provided significant relief to kidney patients in the state by enabling them to undergo transplantation within Tripura.



The upcoming procedures will be the 10th and 11th kidney transplants at the hospital. The two patients are aged 54 and 42 years respectively.



Specialist doctors from GBP Hospital and the Shija Hospital and Research Institute, Manipur, will participate in the transplant procedures. Necessary medical examinations and pre-transplant evaluations of both the kidney donors and recipients are currently underway at AGMC and GBP Hospital.



The Health Department stated that kidney transplantation is undertaken only after following prescribed rules and procedures. The decision to proceed with a transplant is taken after consideration by the concerned Authorisation Committee and issuance of the necessary permission.



In addition to the required medical investigations, compatibility between the donor and recipient must also be established before the transplantation procedure is undertaken.



The first kidney transplant in Tripura was performed on July 8, 2024. The eighth and ninth kidney transplants were successfully conducted on July 14 and 15, 2026, respectively.



The Health Department said the continued kidney transplant programme is expected to further benefit patients suffering from kidney-related ailments in Tripura and reduce the need for patients to travel outside the state for such specialised treatment