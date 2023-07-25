Tripura Unit Trinamool Congress president Pijush Kanti Biswas on July 24 tendered his resignation from the post of president.

In a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister and president of All India Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee, Pijush Kanti Biswas wrote, "I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of President, Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress Committee and its primary membership. Kindly, accept the same".

He said that he is grateful to her and Abhishek Banerjee, General Secretary, AITMC for appointing him as President, TMC, Tripura.