Tripura pioneers organic Wolffia-based fish feed to reduce aquaculture costs

Tripura has taken a major step in sustainable aquaculture with the development of an organic fish feed derived from Wolffia globosa, the world’s smallest aquatic plant.

The initiative is being jointly implemented by the College of Fisheries, Lembucherra, and the Directorate of Biotechnology, with financial support from the Department of Biotechnology, Government of India.

Announcing the breakthrough at a workshop on biotechnology-based fish feed, Tripura’s Science and Technology Minister Animesh Debbarma said that Wolffia-based feed offers a low-cost, protein-rich alternative to conventional commercial feeds. Trials have demonstrated that the feed significantly improves the growth of popular species such as Katla and Rui, while easing farmers’ dependence on expensive market options.

“Commercial fish feed currently costs around Rs 100 per kilogram. Wolffia, on the other hand, can be cultivated in simple pond liners and harvested within just seven days. Researchers have confirmed that its protein content and nutritive value surpass many feeds available in the market,” Debbarma stated.

The minister added that the Directorate has been tasked with conducting training and demonstrations at the village level to familiarise farmers with Wolffia cultivation. “Our objective is to scale up production and ensure this low-cost feed reaches the grassroots,” he said.

Extensive studies by the College of Fisheries found that fish fed with Wolffia-based diets not only showed better growth but also benefited from the plant’s bioactive compounds, which have potential applications in functional foods and nutraceuticals. Cultivation trials revealed that Wolffia grows efficiently in small ponds and tanks with minimal inputs, making it a viable option for small-scale farmers.

Officials highlighted that the project could substantially lower aquaculture costs, while empowering farmers to produce their own feed and explore new business opportunities in sustainable fish farming. “This innovation has the potential to provide a long-term solution to fish feed challenges and contribute to the economic upliftment of Tripura’s aquaculture sector,” they said.