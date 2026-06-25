Tripura plans long-term Gomati project to tackle future water demand

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on June 25 directed officials to prepare a long-term strategy for water resource management across the state, stressing that future drinking water needs must be addressed through sustainable planning rather than short-term solutions.

Chairing a high-level review meeting on the proposed Gomati River-based water supply project for Agartala at the TIFT War Room, Saha said the initiative should be designed not only to meet the capital's current requirements but also to ensure water security for future generations across Tripura.

During the meeting, Good Governance Department Secretary Kiran Gitte presented an assessment of Agartala's existing and projected drinking water demand, highlighting the limitations of the current supply system and outlining the proposed surface water project.

Officials said a significant share of Agartala's drinking water currently comes from groundwater sources. However, rapid urbanisation, population growth and recurring shortages during the dry season have increased the need for a reliable surface water-based supply.

The proposed project involves drawing water from the Maharani Barrage area in Udaipur on the Gomati River and developing supporting infrastructure, including transmission pipelines, reservoirs and water treatment facilities, to ensure an uninterrupted supply.

Reviewing the proposal, Saha instructed departments to work in mission mode and prepare a comprehensive water management plan for the entire state. He also called for steps to reduce water wastage, improve the use of available resources, and strengthen rainwater harvesting and storage during the monsoon so that reserves can be used during dry periods.

The meeting also explored the possibility of creating a permanent Gomati River-based water supply system and excavating dedicated raw water reservoirs to improve water availability during lean seasons.

"With determination and sustained effort, even seemingly impossible goals can be achieved. Long-term vision often lays the foundation for significant success," Saha said, emphasising the importance of strategic planning and efficient governance.

Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Assembly Speaker Ram Pada Jamatia, Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder, MLA Abhishek Debroy and senior officials from various departments attended the meeting.