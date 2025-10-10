Tripura plans new adventure and eco-tourism park to boost tourism, create jobs

Tripura is set to enhance its tourism infrastructure with the proposed construction of a state-of-the-art adventure, eco-tourism, and water park in Sachindranagar Colony, Jirania, West District, officials said.

The plan was discussed during a high-level virtual meeting on October 10 between Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury and senior officials of the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) at the Secretariat.

“Our goal is not only to attract domestic and foreign tourists but also to generate employment opportunities for the local population,” Chowdhury said, highlighting the dual focus on tourism growth and job creation.

The new park is expected to be modelled on Kolkata’s popular Niko Park. SIDBI has agreed to provide financial support under its Cluster Development Fund Scheme (SCDF), the minister added.

Chowdhury stressed the need to expedite the project and outlined strategies to ensure its timely completion. He also explored further collaboration with SIDBI to strengthen Tripura’s tourism sector and attract investment in related infrastructure projects.

Officials said the initiative is part of a broader effort to position Tripura as a key tourist destination nationally and internationally.