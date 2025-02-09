The Tripura government has unveiled ambitious plans to restore approximately 250 natural waterfalls across the state, addressing growing concerns about water conservation and groundwater depletion.

Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath revealed these plans following a State-Level Nodal Agency meeting on Sunday, February 9. The initiative comes as part of a broader water management strategy, with 19 conservation projects currently active across eight districts.

"We are using only 9% of our groundwater, while neighboring states like Assam and West Bengal report higher usage rates," Nath said. "Our focus is on better retention of groundwater and improved storage of surface water and rainwater."

The restoration project will involve multiple government bodies, including the Forest, Agriculture, and Water Resources departments. Officials are currently mapping the locations of both active and dried-up waterfalls throughout the state.

"Our department is working to revive all these waterfalls," Nath explained. "The majority of rivers flow towards the north, which presents unique challenges. We don't want our future generations to face a water crisis."

The comprehensive conservation strategy includes additional measures such as pond construction and tree planting initiatives. The minister emphasised that all remaining funds allocated for water conservation projects would be utilised by February.