Tripura plans revival of defunct Kailashahar Airport, Minister holds meeting with AAI officials

The Tripura government has initiated steps to revive the defunct Kailashahar Airport in Unakoti district, with Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury holding discussions with senior officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI).



Mr. Chowdhury on February 20 said the State government has taken up the matter with the Centre and is exploring modalities to operationalise the airport. He added that a meeting with Chief Minister Manik Saha has been scheduled to discuss issues relating to land acquisition and financial requirements.



“The decision involves land and financial implications. We will sit with the Chief Minister and the Finance Minister to take a final call. A blueprint for revival will be prepared after detailed discussions,” the Minister said.



The meeting was attended by Gyan Batra, Regional Executive Director (Northeast), AAI; Krishna Mohan Nehra, Director of Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport; former Airport Director K.C. Meena; and senior State transport officials.



Officials discussed the technical and logistical aspects of restarting operations at Kailashahar Airport, which has remained non-functional for years. The revival is expected to improve regional air connectivity, particularly in northern Tripura.



The discussions also covered broader aviation infrastructure in the State, including strengthening air connectivity, expanding facilities, and improving passenger services at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in Agartala, which serves as Tripura’s primary aviation hub.



Mr. Chowdhury emphasised the need for close coordination between the State government and AAI to enhance air services, citing improved connectivity as key to boosting economic growth and tourism in the State.