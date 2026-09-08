Tripura plans smart vehicle scanning system at border check post

The Tripura government is exploring the introduction of a technology-based vehicle scanning system at the Churaibari check post along the Assam-Tripura border to digitally monitor goods-laden vehicles entering the state, Finance and Information Technology Minister Pranajit Singha Roy said on September 8.

The proposed system is aimed at digitally collecting details of vehicles and their cargo while reducing unnecessary stoppages and delays for vehicles entering Tripura.

According to Singha Roy, advanced scanners could capture information related to the vehicle, goods being transported and the driver, including the driver’s name and address. The collected information would then be transmitted directly to the government headquarters in Agartala.

“We are exploring a system where vehicles can be scanned without disturbing or unnecessarily stopping them,” the minister said while addressing the State-Level Launching Programme of four new modules under NextGen HRMS at Pragna Bhavan in Agartala.

He said the scanner-based system could help the government maintain more accurate and real-time records of vehicles entering Tripura. The technology could also strengthen surveillance and assist authorities in detecting the transportation of illegal substances.

Singha Roy said the role of conventional check posts has changed considerably following the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Against this backdrop, the government is examining technology-driven mechanisms to monitor the interstate movement of goods more efficiently.

Speaking about the NextGen HRMS, Singha Roy described it as an integrated human resource management platform developed by the Finance Department to digitise the service lifecycle of Tripura government employees.

The platform brings services such as employee onboarding, service record management, leave management, payroll, pension and treasury-linked payments under a unified online system.

Highlighting the state’s wider digitalisation initiatives, the minister said Tripura was moving towards becoming a digitally enabled state.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, the government has implemented the e-Office system across different levels of administration, from the Tripura Legislative Assembly to the Panchayat level.

According to the minister, the digital initiative has improved the speed and efficiency of government functioning, while digital systems have also enabled beneficiaries to receive benefits under various government schemes in a faster, more transparent and efficient manner.