Tripura plans solar energy push: Government building rooftops to generate 70-MW power

The Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency (TREDA) has unveiled an ambitious plan to harness solar energy by utilizing rooftops of government buildings across the state, aiming to produce 70 megawatts (MW) of power.

A recent survey revealed that Tripura has nearly 2,000 government buildings suitable for solar rooftop installations. If fully implemented, the initiative could significantly boost renewable energy output and reduce dependence on gas-based plants, which have been struggling with a supply crunch.

“Natural gas reserves are depleting rapidly. To ensure long-term energy sustainability, the state government is prioritizing solar power generation,” TREDA Joint Director Debabrata Sukladas said. He added that an initial target of 10.5 MW has been set, and tendering for the project is in its final stages.

Currently, Tripura generates around 26 MW of solar power — a considerable increase from just 3 MW seven years ago. With the new plan, officials expect both energy capacity and employment opportunities to rise. “The transition will also create jobs. We will collaborate with the skill development department to train solar technicians and supervisors, ensuring adequate manpower for installation and maintenance,” Sukladas noted.

Tripura, which primarily relies on gas-based power plants, is facing a steep decline in electricity generation. The OTPC-run Palatana plant, with an installed capacity of 726 MW, is currently producing only 520 MW. Similarly, the Manarchak plant (NEEPCO) is generating 60 MW against its 100 MW capacity, while the RC Nagar plant is producing just 80 MW out of 135 MW.

The state’s daily power demand stands at around 370 MW but is expected to nearly double to 700 MW by 2030, driven by urbanization and industrial growth. Officials believe scaling up renewable energy is the only sustainable way forward.