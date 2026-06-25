Tripura plans state-wide water grid to cut groundwater dependence

The Tripura government has begun work on a comprehensive Tripura Water Grid project aimed at supplying safe drinking water across the state by tapping surplus surface water from its rivers.

Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a high-level review meeting to discuss the proposed project, which seeks to utilise surplus water from 12 rivers to strengthen Tripura's drinking water network.

According to officials, the first phase will source water from the Gomati River to supply key urban and semi-urban centres, including Udaipur, Bishramganj, Bishalgarh and Agartala.

The project is expected to reduce the state's heavy reliance on groundwater, which currently remains the primary source of drinking water. Officials said the shift to treated surface water would also help tackle Tripura's longstanding problem of high iron content in groundwater, improving water quality while ensuring a more sustainable supply.

The proposed water grid aims to create an integrated distribution network capable of delivering treated drinking water to a larger population and strengthening the state's long-term water security.

During the review meeting, officials discussed strategies for developing the network by harnessing surplus river water and expanding water infrastructure to meet future demand.