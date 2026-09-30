Tripura plans to boost milk production to bridge supply-demand gap

The Tripura government is working to increase milk and dairy production to bridge the gap between rising consumer demand and local supply, Animal Resources Development Department (ARDD) Minister Sudhangshu Das said on Wednesday, September 30.

Speaking on the sidelines of a board meeting of the Gomati Cooperative Milk Union, Das said the state was seeking technical expertise and support from the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to strengthen the dairy sector.

A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed a few months ago between the Tripura government’s ARDD, the Gomati Cooperative Milk Union and the NDDB to promote dairy development in the state, he said.

“The main objective is to increase the production of milk and milk-based products in Tripura. The demand for milk in the state is higher than the present level of production, so efforts are being made to increase production,” Das said.

He said support from the Centre and technical institutions such as the NDDB would be important for achieving the target.

According to the minister, the NDDB’s involvement would provide Tripura with technical expertise and support to strengthen milk production and processing.

The board meeting discussed measures to expand milk production through the Gomati Cooperative Milk Union and improve the availability of milk and dairy products across the state.

The meeting was attended by the chairman of the Gomati Cooperative Milk Union, the head of the NDDB’s North Eastern operations, the ARD Department secretary and other board members and officials.

Das said suggestions from all stakeholders would be considered while preparing a roadmap to expand dairy production and improve the availability of milk and milk-based products in Tripura.