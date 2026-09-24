Tripura plans to repurpose unused tea land for industry, tourism projects: CM Manika Saha

Tripura is planning to repurpose land allotted for tea cultivation but currently lying unused, with the state government looking to make it available for industrial and tourism projects, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on September 24.

Of the 12,832 hectares allocated for tea cultivation in the state, only about 6,000 hectares is currently being used, officials said.

Saha said the move is aimed at addressing the shortage of land faced by investors seeking to establish businesses in Tripura.

“Many entrepreneurs are keen to invest in various industrial and tourism-related projects in the state, but land has been a major challenge,” the chief minister said at an event in West Tripura district.

He said the state cabinet had already approved a proposal to make the unused tea cultivation land available for other projects.

The government’s decision comes amid growing interest from investors following a business conclave held in July. Saha said more than 1,200 delegates from outside Tripura attended the event, with several investors subsequently approaching the government for land.

The proposed investments include tourism projects as well as medical colleges and super-speciality hospitals, he said.

Saha also highlighted plans to expand specialised medical education in the state. The government is considering the introduction of super-speciality courses at Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GBP Hospital.

The National Medical Commission has recently approved 100 additional MBBS seats for AGMC and GBP Hospital, taking the total intake to 250, according to the chief minister.

The government now plans to build on the expanded capacity by introducing super-speciality courses at the institutions, Saha said.