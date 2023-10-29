The Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link Project is all set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on November 01.

Sources said that Prime Minister Modi will jointly inaugurate the Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link Project and the Khulna-Mongla Port Rail Line Project with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on November 01 at 11 AM in a virtual ceremony.

“It has been desired that Union Minister of Railway may participate in the ceremony in a virtual mode along Chairperson, Railway Board and CMD, IRCON”, said sources.

The source further informed that that the trail run on will take place tomorrow.

“It is expected that both the Prime Minister of India and Bangladesh will be inaugurated Agartala-Akhaura Cross Border Rail Link Project. However for the Bangladesh side it will be inaugurated as the construction work in Indian side is still underway”, he said.

Earlier to speed up work of Agartala – Akhaura Bangladesh connectivity project the Indian Railways has decided to allot Rs. 153.84 crores from its own budget proactively.