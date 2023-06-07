Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Electronics & IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar June 7 visited the International Railway Yard in Nischintapur near Agartala and reviewed the progress of the project.

The project, considered an engineering marvel, will cut travel time from North East to Kolkata by half and be an economic corridor for Tripura and Northeast and catalyze Economic growth, trade, and commerce.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "PM Narendra Modi has redefined the infrastructure landscape all across India, especially in North East which in turn is enhancing the ease of living and economic opportunities for Tripura and the North East Region."

The Minister arrived in Agartala on Monday on a three-day visit to Tripura, during which he met different sections of people and addressed their concerns.

He also held a meeting with Sanjoy Chakraborty, Director, of Skill Development, and reviewed the skilling efforts being undertaken in the state. The discussion revolved around challenges with regard to market linkages, opportunities for capacity building, and initiatives taken for SHGs.



The Minister also interacted with a group of intellectuals and shared with them PM Modi's vision of a Vikshit Bharat and the various initiatives taken by his government for the welfare of the people.

He further apprised them of how the government has worked tirelessly for the development of the North East.

“Pre-2014, there was no development in the Northeast and investors used to stay away from it as there were no roads, railway network or connectivity by air. Today the region is connected like any other in the country. It has made tremendous progress in the nine years of PM Modi’s governance and foreign countries are eager to engage with us,” he added.

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