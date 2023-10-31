Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina will jointly inaugurate three Indian-assisted development projects on 1 November including Akhaura - Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link.

The inauguration will be held at around 11 AM via video conferencing where Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha is also scheduled to join.



Also Read: Tripura: Trial run held on Agartala-Akhaura rail link

The three projects are the Akhaura - Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link; Khulna - Mongla Port Rail Line; and Unit – II of the Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant.

The Akhaura-Agartala Cross-Border Rail Link project has been executed under the Government of India grant assistance of INR 392.52 crore extended to Bangladesh. The length of the rail link is 12.24 km with a 6.78 km Dual Gauge rail line in Bangladesh and 5.46 km in Tripura.

On Monday, the trial run took place on this route, featuring a cargo train that travelled from Bangladesh’s Gangasagar to Nischintapur railway station in Agartala. The testing of passenger train services on this route is still pending.