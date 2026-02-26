Tripura poised to become ‘new engine’ of India’s growth: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on February 26, said that Tripura has the potential to emerge as the “new engine” of India’s growth and could even lead the way for other states.

He was speaking at the launch of the State Innovation Mission at the International Exhibition Centre in Hapania, Agartala.

Congratulating the state government, Singh said the initiative is the first-of-its-kind State Innovation Mission in the country. “You have taken a lead and shown the way to other states and Union Territories,” he said, adding that the journey that began in the eastern part of India would inspire others.

Referring to the Atal Innovation Mission, Singh said it was an idea envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described it as a novel experiment that has delivered significant results over the past seven to eight years. He noted that while India earlier had the Planning Commission, later replaced by NITI Aayog, the Atal Innovation Mission introduced a new culture of innovation in governance.

Calling the Tripura initiative an example of “double-engine government,” he said the innovation drive started at the Centre has been accelerated by Chief Minister Manik Saha in the state. He added that this reflects the spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism, where states play a crucial role in national growth.

Singh also highlighted the transformation in connectivity and infrastructure in the Northeast, stating improved rail links and airport facilities in Agartala, including connectivity with Bangladesh.

He said Tripura’s rich natural resources, especially bamboo and rubber, offer unique growth opportunities. “Bamboo alone can write the growth story of Tripura,” he said, pointing to its wide range of uses from furniture and paper to handicrafts and other products.

With its abundant resources and innovation-driven approach, Singh said Tripura can lead India’s growth journey, setting an example for the rest of the country.