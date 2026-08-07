Tripura police arrest 23 in intensified anti-drug crackdown in Agartala
Tripura Police arrested 23 people in a special anti-drug drive across Agartala and nearby areas. The operation signals a stepped-up campaign against trafficking, with more raids planned and public tip-offs sought.
- Special raids covered Agartala and nearby areas under senior officers' direction
- East Agartala police joined two outposts for coordinated searches across multiple locations
- Police said the focus was curbing smuggling and illegal drug networks
Tripura Police have arrested 23 people during a special anti-drug drive carried out across Agartala and its adjoining areas as part of an intensified campaign against drug abuse and trafficking.
The operation was conducted under the direction of senior police officials to curb drug smuggling and dismantle networks involved in the illegal trade, Officer-in-Charge of East Agartala Police Station Krishnadhan Sarkar said.
Teams from East Agartala Police Station, Maharaj Ganj Out Post and College Tilla Out Post jointly carried out raids at multiple locations, leading to the detention of several alleged drug peddlers and consumers.
Sarkar said the campaign has been stepped up with the objective of making Agartala free from the drug menace. "Strict action will be taken against those involved in drug-related activities," he said.
He added that similar operations will continue in the coming days, with police planning stronger action to dismantle drug networks operating in and around the city.
Police have also appealed to residents to share information about illegal drug activities to help curb drug abuse and trafficking across the region.
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