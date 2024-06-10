Tripura Police arrested three individuals and seized a significant cache of contraband from their possession, in Mungiakami, under the Khowai District, on June 10.

Speaking with reporters, R. Sudambika, Sub-divisional Police Officer of Teliamura stated that the police received a tip-off regarding Sanjay Gandhi Debbarma, who allegedly stored a large quantity of narcotics at his residence.

She told reporters, "We received information about Sanjay Gandhi Debbarma allegedly storing a substantial amount of narcotics at his residence in Mungiakami. Acting on this tip-off, we conducted a raid, during which we seized 2,018 bottles of Phensidyl, 4 kilograms of dry ganja, and a ganja crushing machine.”

The police have arrested Sanjay Gandhi Debbarma, along with two accomplices.

The Tripura Police estimate that the confiscated illegal substances have a significant value on the black market, amounting to several lakhs of rupees.