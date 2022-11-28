In last one month Tripura Police has arrested 40 persons for their alleged involvement in murder, crime against women and in rape cases.

Addressing a press conference AIG (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said the general sense of security among the common people has improved as crime figures under major headings like dacoity, robbery, burglary, murder, etc. have shown a significant reduction.

“Due to sincere efforts made by the Tripura police, property crimes have drastically decreased. During the last month, police have arrested over 24 property offenders in the state and recovered stolen properties. Efforts by the police to identify the miscreants and arrest the involved offenders, especially in property offenses, are continuing. Senior formations are regularly monitoring the situation”, he said.

The AIG further said that in heinous cases such as murder, Crime Against Women (CAW) etc. accused persons have been arrested immediately after the commission of the crime.

“During this month, a total of seven accused persons were arrested in connection with their involvement in murder cases, and 33 persons were arrested in CAW-related cases, including rape cases”, he said.

On the Special anti-narcotics drive by the Tripura Police, the police has seized 8359 kg of dry ganja, 454.3 grams of heroin, 1062 bottles of contraband cough syrup, and 34665 yaba tablets.

“During the special drive, approximately 48,000 marijuana plants were destroyed. In this connection, 34 cases have been registered under various sections of the NDPS Act, and a total of 42 persons have been arrested. This special drive will continue and will be intensified in the coming days to ensure a drug-free Tripura”, the AIG told reporters.

During traffic enforcement in the current month, over Rs 75 lakh was collected as fine money under various sections of the MV Act and the police has also conducted a special raid to combat the use of tinted glass in vehicles, the absence of high-security number plates, vehicle fitness, etc.

It is worth noting that there were 16 convictions during the month and a total of 368 awareness camps were organised throughout the state under the banner of Prayaas to enhance community policing.