Tripura Police took swift action against illegal immigration on May 25 by arresting five Bangladeshi nationals who had unlawfully entered Indian territory and were roaming suspiciously in the Santirbazar main market area of South Tripura district.

The incident came to light when vigilant police personnel, conducting mobile patrols in the market, noticed a group of five individuals moving about randomly. Upon initial questioning, the detainees admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals.

Sanjib Laskar, the officer in charge at Santirbazar Police Station, said that preliminary evidence pointed to their entry through the Kailashahar border in Unakoti district. When interrogated, the arrested individuals reportedly claimed they had been compelled to illegally enter India in search of employment opportunities.

Laskar stated that the authorities have sought police remand for the detainees to enable a deeper investigation into the matter.