Within 12 hours of filing an FIR against a man for allegedly sexually harassing a girl inside an auto-rickshaw in Agartala, Tripura Police arrested the accused from the Battala Market area on Thursday, April 17 morning.

Speaking to India Today NE, Swasati Das, Officer-in-Charge of West Agartala Women Police Station, said, “An FIR was filed yesterday accusing a man of sexually assaulting a girl. We have also reviewed the video footage. Soon after the FIR was lodged, we launched a manhunt.”

She added, “This morning, we arrested the accused, identified as Shayamal Das, a resident of Udaipur in Gomati District, from the Battala area of Agartala. He will be produced before the court today.”

The incident triggered massive outrage on social media after a video showing the man sexually harassing a female student inside an auto-rickshaw went viral.

The matter came to light after Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma shared the incident on Facebook and urged the Youth Tipra Federation—the youth wing of the Tipra Motha Party—to contact the police.

The incident has sparked a storm of protests online, with many young people, including both girls and boys, condemning the act and demanding strict action against the accused