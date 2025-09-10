Tripura police arrest drug peddler, seize 12.96 grams of heroin

Sonamura Police Station in Tripura has arrested a drug peddler and recovered 12.96 grams of heroin from his residence in Sepahijala district. The narcotics were reportedly concealed in a soap case.

During the raid, police also seized the accused’s passport, mobile phone, Rs 11,260 suspected to be proceeds from the drug trade, and a motorcycle (TR-08E-5019) allegedly used for transporting drugs in the area.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused, identified as 38-year-old Kabir Hossain Sarkar of Rangamati, Ward No. 5, had been selling heroin to local youth.

A case has been registered at Sonamura Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further arrests are expected in connection with the investigation. Sarkar is scheduled to be produced before the court tomorrow for police remand.