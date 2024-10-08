The Tripura Police has arrested eight individuals in connection with the communal violence that took place over forceful collection of subscriptions for Durga Puja in North Tripura's Kadamtala, on October 6.

Speaking with India Today NE, North District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty said that that the situation in Kadamtala is totally peaceful and under control.

“We have arrested eight persons. The arrested were made following the forceful collection of subscription and the violence. We have deployed sufficicnet security forces. In various places people from both the religion have come together and holding peace meetings. The situation is totally under control now”, he said.

The incident occurred on Sunday when a family from the Muslim minority community in Kadamtala was traveling to Assam for medical treatment. While en route, they were reportedly stopped by a Durga Puja organizer who allegedly demanded a hefty sum of money. This led to a heated argument and eventually a scuffle.

Following the confrontation, members of the Muslim community staged a protest outside the local police station, demanding action against the Puja organizer. Based on their complaint, two person was arrested.

However, the situation escalated when miscreants launched attacks on the local market, vandalising and setting shops on fire, which further aggravated tensions.

The miscreants also looted and ransacked many shops and also launched attacks on some houses.

The violence left one person dead and several others, including security personnel, injured.