Tripura police arrest four Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry into state

Tripura Police have arrested four Bangladeshi nationals for illegally crossing into India in the Mahadebtilla area of Khowai district on Tuesday, March 31 morning.



According to police sources, acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted an operation and apprehended the four individuals who had entered India through an unauthorized route at the Asharambari border. It is alleged that the group paid a total of Rs 16,000 to brokers on both the Indian and Bangladeshi sides to facilitate their illegal crossing.



The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the four nationals reached the Asharambari border.

“While traveling towards Khowai in an auto-rickshaw, they were intercepted by police and security personnel dressed in white at Mahadebtilla and taken to Khowai police station. The arrested individuals have been identified as Abdul Mia (55) from Kakbhola, Moulvibazar; another person named Shyamal Mia (55); Helal Mia (40); and Abdul Wasik (24),” the police said.



The suspects are being questioned to determine the purpose of their illegal entry and to identify any accomplices. A full investigation into the case has been launched.