Tripura police arrest grandfather after infant’s body found buried in paddy field

Tripura police arrested a man on October 12 after a 14-month-old baby girl was allegedly murdered and buried in a paddy field in the Padmabil area under the Panisagar sub-division of North District.

Rahul Balhera, IPS, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Panisagar, said the child went missing late Saturday night after her maternal grandfather, Joynal Uddin, took her out. “Last night we received information that a 14-month-old girl was missing… it had been three hours since both of them had not returned,” he said.

The child’s family initially searched the village without success before informing the police. “Around midnight, I, along with the Officer-in-Charge of Panisagar, again started searching for her. In a paddy field, we found her body, which was buried beneath the field,” Balhera added.

The body was immediately sent to the hospital, and a forensic team was called in. An FIR was registered on Sunday morning, and police intensified their investigation. The accused was arrested around 2 pm from Nilambazar in Assam.