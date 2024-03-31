A dacoit named Nazim Uddin has been arrested by Tripura Police on Saturday late night.

Nazimuddin, aged 33 and hailing from Phulbari village panchayat under Kadamtala police station of Dharmanagar in Tripura’s North district, has been a prolific offender for a staggering period of 10 to 12 years, engaging in a spree of dacoities across the state even in neigboring Assam as well, according to police sources.

The police revealed that Nazimuddin, along with his accomplice, had taken temporary refuge near the residence of a local businessman in Bagbasa North Ganganagar area, intending to execute another dacoity.

“However, upon receiving intelligence, Tripura Police officers swiftly moved in, prompting a confrontation during which Nazimuddin and his associate opened fire on the pursuing police team. In response, the police resorted to shooting at close range, ultimately leading to the surrender of the perpetrators”, said North Tripura District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty.

He said that the apprehension yielded significant recoveries, including tools commonly associated with criminal activities such as country made gun, Da and lock Cutter, along with a cache of narcotic yaba tablets.

He said that one of his associates managed to evade arrest amidst the police encounter. Nazimuddin, after receiving medical treatment at Dharmanagar North District Hospital, was remanded to police custody for five days.

With his capture, authorities are optimistic about a reduction in theft and robbery incidents plaguing the region. Furthermore, the police anticipate extracting valuable information from Nazimuddin during his interrogation period.