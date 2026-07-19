Tripura police arrest main accused in Agartala murder case

The main accused in the murder of Govinda Das has been arrested by a special team of Amtali Police Station in Agartala, led by Officer-in-Charge (OC) Paritosh Das, police said.

The assault took place on the night of July 13 in the Rani Khamar area, where Govinda Das was allegedly attacked. Following the incident, Amtali Police Station registered a case under Section 117(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Govinda Das, who had been undergoing treatment for his injuries at a hospital in Agartala, succumbed to his injuries early on Saturday, following which the case was converted into a murder investigation.

Police said the principal accused, also a resident of the Rani Khamar locality in Agartala, had already been arrested and was produced before the court after being taken into police custody.

Speaking to ANI, OC Paritosh Das said, "On the night of 13 July, a man named Govinda Das was allegedly assaulted in the Rani Khamar area." He added that the victim "succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment" early on Saturday.

"The principal accused had already been arrested. He is also a resident of the Rani Khamar area. He was produced before the court after being taken into police custody," Das said.

Police said the investigation is underway, and more details regarding the motive and circumstances surrounding the assault are expected to emerge as the probe progresses. Further action has not been ruled out.