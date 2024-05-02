In Tripura's Sepahijala district, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by 2 men she met on social media, police revealed on Thursday.

The Tripura Police have arrested a man identified as Saddam Hossain for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Bishalgarh sub-division of Sepahijala District. Sources said that Saddam Hossain, a married man resident of Kulubari under the Sonamura Sub-division in Sepahijala district, is the accused in the case.

According to reports, the victim and the accused met on social media in March of this year.

“Subsequently since then, Saddam reportedly lured her in various ways, allegedly raped her, and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed these to anyone. On April 27, Saddam, along with another friend, allegedly raped her again. Fortunately, the minor girl managed to escape and returned home, where she filed a written complaint against Saddam and his accomplice at the Bishalgarh Women's Police Station”, said a source from the Police.

On Tuesday night, the police apprehended Saddam Hossain, one of the accused, in connection with the case. He was presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation.