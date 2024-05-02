Tripura police arrest man for alleged rape of 16-year-old girl after meeting on social media
A minor girl in Tripura's Sepahijala district was allegedly raped multiple times by two men she had met on social media. One of the accused, Saddam Hossain, has been arrested by the Tripura Police.
- Minor girl in Tripura allegedly raped multiple times by men met on social media
- One accused, Saddam Hossain, has been arrested
- Incident came to light after the victim managed to escape and filed a complaint
In Tripura's Sepahijala district, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by 2 men she met on social media, police revealed on Thursday.
The Tripura Police have arrested a man identified as Saddam Hossain for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Bishalgarh sub-division of Sepahijala District. Sources said that Saddam Hossain, a married man resident of Kulubari under the Sonamura Sub-division in Sepahijala district, is the accused in the case.
According to reports, the victim and the accused met on social media in March of this year.
“Subsequently since then, Saddam reportedly lured her in various ways, allegedly raped her, and threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed these to anyone. On April 27, Saddam, along with another friend, allegedly raped her again. Fortunately, the minor girl managed to escape and returned home, where she filed a written complaint against Saddam and his accomplice at the Bishalgarh Women's Police Station”, said a source from the Police.
On Tuesday night, the police apprehended Saddam Hossain, one of the accused, in connection with the case. He was presented before the court and remanded to judicial custody pending further investigation.
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