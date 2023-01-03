Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Tripura on January 5, the state police in a successful raid arrested one person and seized arms and ammunition from his possession on January 3.

The police team also seized one rifle, one 9mm pistol, and live ammunition from Kumarghat under Unakoti district.

Union Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Tripura to flag off the eight-day Rath Yatra will from North Tripura district's Dharmanagar, ahead of the assembly polls.

''Shah will also hold a rally in Sabroom of South Tripura district on the same day,'' BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said.

He also said that the BJP president JP Nadda will participate in the programme on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12.

The 'Rath Yatra', has been termed as 'Jana Viswas Yatra' by the ruling party.

"During the Yatra, the party will try to reach around 10 lakh people as it will cover all the 60 assembly segments of the state. There will be 200 rallies and over 100 processions to highlight the central and state governments' welfare activities," Bhattacharjee added.

Besides Amit Shah, at least ten union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and central leaders are expected to join the 'Rath Yatra', he added.

Speaking on the same, State Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury termed the 'Rath Yatra' as one of the biggest political programmes of the ruling party ahead of the next year's Assembly Elections.

Also read : Tripura: Amit Shah to flag off BJP's Rath Yatra in state ahead of Assembly Polls on January 5