Tripura police arrest ONGC employee for assaulting eight-year-old autistic girl

Tripura Police have arrested an employee of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited for allegedly assaulting an eight-year-old autistic girl at a residential colony, officials said on March 28.

The accused, identified as Deep Golap Das, works in the fire department of ONGC. Police said he was booked under sections 126(2), 117(2), 308(2) and 353(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Officer-in-charge of Amtali police station, Paritosh Das, said a complaint was received on March 24 from the child’s parent. “We received a complaint on March 24. The complainant said that her eight-year-old disabled child was physically assaulted by an ONGC employee,” he said. A case was registered and an investigation initiated.

“During the investigation, we found that the child was physically assaulted and also tortured. The accused was arrested yesterday,” the officer added.

According to preliminary findings and accounts shared by psychologist and social worker Carol D'Souza, the incident occurred when the child was playing with other children in the ONGC colony. She allegedly wrote “ABCD” on the accused’s car, following which he reacted violently.

D’Souza said the girl, described as “a special child, an autistic child”, was “beaten up so badly that she had black bruises all over her body” and required medical treatment for two days. “In so many years as a psychologist, this is the first case I have seen that has shaken me up so much more,” she said, urging authorities to ensure strict punishment for the accused.

Police said further investigation is ongoing and additional details are awaited.