Tripura police arrested another suspect from Bishalgarh sub-division under Sepahijala District for his alleged involvement in leakage of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) exam’s answer key.

As per preliminary reports, the detained suspect is a private tutor and a job aspirant.

On June 08, the answer key of the recruitment exams for appointing Sub Zonal Development Officer and Deputy Principal Officer Exams under Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) was leaked.

The recruitment exam was supposed to be held on June 9.

However the administration has postpond the exams and police has also arrested one person in this regards.

On Monday, Officer-In Charge of Bishalgarh Police Station, Rana Chatterjee said, “We received a letter from the West Agartala Police Station to detain this person, identified as Amit Debbarma. Accordingly, we have detained him from Bishalgarh sub-division under Sepahijala District for his alleged involvement in answer key leak issue of a recruitment exam for Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. We have handed him over to the West Agartala Police station”.

Following the incident, a case was registered with West Agartala Police station involving the name of Sujoy Ghosh and Chayan Saha.

The police on Sunday however, detained the first suspect, identified as Chayan Saha who run a xerox shop at Advisor Chowmuhani in the city.

“The question paper and answer sheet were given to him for xerox by Board Chairman Datta Mohan Jamatia. According to preliminary interrogation, the leak occurred from there,” said cop.