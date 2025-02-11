Police in Tripura's Belonia subdivision have arrested six people after a man was beaten to death by locals who suspected him of theft at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya school.

Babul Mia, 35, was attacked by a group of people late Sunday night on the school premises. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Acting swiftly, police apprehended Mohammad Mustafa (20), Abul Hossain (40), Utpal Dey (24), Akash Das (23), Sanjay Tewari (45), and Shiv Shankar Sarkar (23). All six suspects were produced before the Belonia court on Monday.

"No individual is permitted to take the law into their own hands," said Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Sinha. "A comprehensive investigation is underway, and stringent legal measures will be enforced against those found guilty."

Police officials confirmed they have registered a formal complaint and are gathering evidence to build a strong case against the accused.