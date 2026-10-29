Tripura Police on October 29 arrested a suspected arms trafficker and recovered 200 bullets from his possession in the Maharani police station area of Udaipur in Gomati district, officials said.

The accused, identified as Bimal Chakma, son of Bhubanta Chakma, is a resident of Shantitila, Dudukchhara, in the Panchhari area of Bangladesh’s Khagrachhari district, according to police sources.

Police sources alleged that Bimal Chakma is associated with the Santu faction of the Jana Samhati Samiti (JSS), a Bangladesh-based organisation, and is an operative of Pratyuttar Chakma and Samajpriya Chakma, who are reportedly linked to the group.

The two individuals are said to operate under Jyotisman Chakma, alias Bulbul, described as the deputy field commander of the Jumma Liberation Army and a grandson of JSS leader Santu Larma.

Tripura Police have launched an investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the recovery of the ammunition and verify the suspected links of the arrested man.

Further details, including the source of the bullets and their intended destination, are awaited. Police have not yet disclosed additional information about the alleged trafficking network.