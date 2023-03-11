Tripura police have arrested three people in connection with an attack on a joint team of Congress and Left Front MPs in the state's Nehalchandranagar. The joint delegation was reportedly attacked by a mob while visiting Bishalgarh to meet families affected by post-poll violence. The police said that the accompanying police party safely escorted the delegation, and security has been enhanced. The Congress alleged that BJP workers attacked them in Nehalchandranagar, where several cars were also vandalized.

"Attack manifested on Tripura State Congress Chief MLA Birajit Sinha, MP Abdul Khaleque, AICC Incharge Ajoy Kumar and other Left leaders by BJP goons when they visited Bishalgarh to meet with families who were victims of post-poll violence in Tripura," said Tripura Congress chief Birajit Sinha.

Reacting to the incident, Congress General Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal strongly condemned the attack and said that the party will never be intimidated by the "BJP goons."

"A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons today in Bishalgarh & Mohanpur in Tripura. Police accompanying the delegation did NOTHING. And tomorrow BJP is having a victory rally there. The victory of party-sponsored violence," tweeted Jairam Ramesh.

Meanwhile, police have registered a specific case in connection with the incident and are continuing to conduct raids to arrest the remaining suspects. Security measures for the delegation have also been enhanced.

This incident has sparked outrage among the Congress and Left Front, who have accused the BJP of sponsoring violence in the state. The BJP, on the other hand, has denied any involvement in the incident and accused the Congress of trying to create unrest in the state.