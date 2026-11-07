Tripura Police have arrested three more people, including a woman, in connection with the attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Ashabari on November 2, taking the number of fresh arrests in the case higher as police intensify efforts to identify and apprehend the remaining suspects.

Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma said one of the arrested accused, Rabiul Hossain, was allegedly seen in a video clip snatching a weapon from a BSF personnel during the attack. Another accused, Mahabul Hossain, was allegedly captured in the footage assaulting the BSF personnel.

The woman arrested in the case has already been produced before a court, which remanded her to police custody until November 13 for interrogation.

The two other accused will be produced before the court on November 8, where police will seek their custody for further questioning and a detailed investigation into the incident, Debbarma said.

Police are also conducting searches to trace the remaining suspects who are currently absconding. The SP said all those involved in the attack would be brought to justice.

Meanwhile, the situation in Ashabari is currently normal and under control, according to the police. Joint operations and patrols by the Tripura Police, BSF and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are underway in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any further escalation.