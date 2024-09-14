The Tripura Police, on September 13 arrested two individuals for allegedly gang raping a minor girl in Panisagar, North District on Thursday, September 12.

According to Tripura police sources, the incident took place around 3.30 pm when the victim, a Class IX student girl went to a shop near Sylheti Camp in Panisagar to buy cold drinks and biscuits.

Reports suggested that two young men on a motorcycle abducted her, covering her face, and took her to the Ramnagar Dasher Khuti forest area.

The police added, "There, they allegedly raped her and left her injured in the forest. When she did not return home, her family and local residents launched a search and eventually found her in the forest."

The victim was initially taken to a Primary Health Centre, however she remained unconscious despite efforts to revive her. She was then referred to North District Hospital for further treatment due to her critical condition.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team led by North District Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty and Dharmanagar Sub-divisional Police Officer Debashish Saha visited the hospital to meet with the victim and her family.

During their investigation, the Tripura police detained Osman Ali (23) and Ayaz Uddin (29) in connection with the case.

The suspects have been presented in court, and police have sought their remand.