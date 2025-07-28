Two arrested for attack on BJP workers during PM Modi’s 'Mann Ki Baat' in Tripura’s Khowai
Tripura police arrest two individuals following attack on BJP workers. Incident occurred during PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme. Chief Minister Saha condemns violence, calls for strict action.
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Story highlights
- Two arrested for attack on BJP workers during Mann Ki Baat broadcast
- Seven BJP workers injured, three hospitalised after assault
- Ten bikes and two vehicles burnt by alleged Tipra Motha Party supporters
The Tripura police arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in the attack on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers when they were listening to PM Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat radio programme in the Khowai district.
The arrest came hours after Chief Minister Manik Saha's strong message to the police for taking action against those who are involved in "shameful and undemocratic" act.
At least seven BJP workers were injured in the attack, while three were admitted to BGP Hospital (in Agartala). Ten bikes of BJP workers and two vehicles were also torched by alleged Tipra Motha Party (TMP) supporters.
"Based on the FIR, police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the attack on BJP workers, while two more were brought for interrogation," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Khowai, Kudiarasu said.
He said the two arrested persons will be produced before a local court on Monday seeking police remand for further interrogation.
In the FIR, BJP's Mandal president, Asharambari Assembly constituency in Khowai district, Jayanta Debbarma has named 30 people accusing them of carrying out an attack on party workers.
The chief minister on Sunday held BJP's ally Tipra Motha Party (TMP) responsible for the attack on BJP members in Khowai district and directed the police to take strict action against the perpetrators.
"Strongly condemn the violent & undemocratic attack by TIPRA Motha party workers during Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji's #MannKiBaat programme at Asharambari," he said in a Facebook post.
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