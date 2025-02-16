The Tripura police arrested two individuals in connection with a case registered under the Arms Act in December at Sidhai Police Station in Tripura's West District. They also seized a 7mm pistol.

The accused, identified as Rajkumar Debnath and Palash Pal, were arrested from their residence at Sidhai.

Police sources said that following their arrest, both individuals were taken into police remand for further interrogation.

Acting on the confession of Rajkumar Debnath during remand, police recovered a 7mm pistol along with an empty magazine from his residence.

According to officials, the police had prior information about the firearm on the day of the arrest, but it remained undiscovered due to its concealment.

The operation was conducted under the leadership of Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sabyasachi Debnath, along with Sidhai Police Station OC Mangesh Patari, Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Deputy Magistrate Abhijit Jamatia, and other personnel from the police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR).