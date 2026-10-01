Tripura Police arrest two over alleged harassment, obstruction of Uber auto at airport

Two people were arrested after passengers were allegedly harassed, and an app-based Uber auto-rickshaw was obstructed at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala on September 30, the Tripura Transport Department said on October 1.

The two accused were arrested by personnel of the Airport Police Station following the reported incident. Police are questioning them, with further legal action to follow based on the investigation, the department said.

A senior-level joint team from the Transport and Police Departments also visited the airport and the Airport Police Station to verify the circumstances surrounding the incident and review the action taken by authorities.

According to the Transport Department, passengers were allegedly prevented from using an authorised app-based transport service at the airport. The department said no individual, association or transport group has the right to interfere with lawful transport services or stop passengers from choosing their preferred mode of travel.

It warned that intimidation of drivers, obstruction of vehicles and harassment of passengers would invite strict legal action.

The department has also directed that the driving licence and registration of the auto-rickshaw driver or owner allegedly involved in the incident be suspended, subject to due process.

The state government has been promoting app-based cab and auto services at MBB Airport as part of its push for technology-enabled and choice-based transport options. Uber's auto service at the airport was formally launched on September 3 in the presence of the Transport Minister.

The Transport Department said it would not allow any unauthorised monopoly over passenger transport at the airport. Officials have also been directed to closely monitor the situation and take steps to prevent similar incidents.