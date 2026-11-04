Tripura Police on Wednesday, November 4 arrested two suspected arms smugglers and seized three pistols, six magazines and 50 rounds of ammunition during an operation near Battala Market in Agartala, ahead of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections scheduled for November 27.

The seized firearms were reportedly manufactured in Italy, while the ammunition recovered was of 7.65 mm calibre. The arrests were made in the Battala area under West Tripura district following specific intelligence inputs about the movement of an illegal arms consignment into the state.

Addressing the media, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Panna Lal Sengupta said police received credible information that a group of suspected arms smugglers was travelling to Agartala by train with a consignment of firearms. The suspects were allegedly planning to deliver the weapons at a location near Battala.

Acting on the input, a special police team was constituted under the supervision of senior officers. Personnel in plain clothes monitored the suspects using intelligence inputs and technological tracking methods before intercepting them at the identified location in the evening.

According to Sengupta, the two suspects allegedly attempted to flee after noticing the police team but were apprehended.

An Executive Magistrate was subsequently called to the spot, and the search was conducted in the presence of two independent witnesses. Police recovered three pistols, six magazines and 50 rounds of 7.65 mm ammunition from the possession of the accused.

Sengupta confirmed that both arrested individuals are from outside Tripura. However, he declined to disclose their identities or provide details about their possible links, citing the ongoing investigation.

Police are currently examining the network's forward and backward linkages to establish the source of the firearms, their intended recipients and the possible involvement of other individuals.

Asked whether more people could be involved in the racket, the SDPO said all possible connections were being investigated. He added that preliminary intelligence suggested the arrested men were allegedly operating as suppliers of illegal firearms rather than buyers.

The arrests come less than a month before Tripura's November 27 Urban Local Bodies elections, with police continuing their investigation into the suspected arms supply network.