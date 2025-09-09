Tripura police arrest two with drugs worth Rs 13 lakh bound for Bangladesh

Tripura Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel seized narcotics valued at nearly Rs 13 lakh during a late-night operation in Sepahijala district on September 8.

The joint team from Sonamura Police Station and the 81 Battalion BSF detained two residents of UNC Nagar, Fakiradula—identified as 60-year-old Idris Mia and 56-year-old Monura Khatun. From their home, authorities recovered 100 bottles of Escuf cough syrup and 600 grams of Yaba tablets concealed in bags and a bundle.

According to Sonamura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das, the accused confessed during initial questioning that the consignment was intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and both individuals will be produced before a court for police remand.

Investigators said the operation may lead to more arrests, as the case appears linked to a larger cross-border smuggling network.