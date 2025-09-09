Tripura police arrest two with drugs worth Rs 13 lakh bound for Bangladesh
Tripura police arrested two locals with drugs worth Rs 13 lakh meant for Bangladesh smuggling. Investigations are ongoing with more arrests expected
- Tripura Police and BSF conducted a joint anti-narcotics operation
- Two individuals arrested from Sonamura with drugs worth Rs 13 lakh
- 100 bottles of Escuf syrup and 600 grams of Yaba tablets seized
Tripura Police and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel seized narcotics valued at nearly Rs 13 lakh during a late-night operation in Sepahijala district on September 8.
The joint team from Sonamura Police Station and the 81 Battalion BSF detained two residents of UNC Nagar, Fakiradula—identified as 60-year-old Idris Mia and 56-year-old Monura Khatun. From their home, authorities recovered 100 bottles of Escuf cough syrup and 600 grams of Yaba tablets concealed in bags and a bundle.
According to Sonamura Police Station Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das, the accused confessed during initial questioning that the consignment was intended for smuggling into Bangladesh.
A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and both individuals will be produced before a court for police remand.
Investigators said the operation may lead to more arrests, as the case appears linked to a larger cross-border smuggling network.
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