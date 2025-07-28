Tripura cops arrest two women with heroin worth Rs 10 lakh

The Tripura police, on July 28, arrested two women with heroin worth Rs 10 lakh in Agartala, West District Superintendent of Police Dr. Kiran Kumar informed.

Speaking at a press conference, the SP said that the Tripura Police of East Agartala Police Station launched a special operation based on a tip-off, and detained two women from the Bankumari area of Agartala city.

“When we searched them, we found nine containers of heroin weighing 97 grams. The black market value is around Rs 10 lakh,” said the SP.

He said that the women were identified as Rosna Begum (35) and Kolsom Begum (24), who are residents of Sepahijala district.

“They had come here from Silchar in Assam. We have arrested both of them and registered a case under the NDPS Act. They will be forwarded before the court seeking police remand for further interrogation,” he added.