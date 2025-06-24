Tripura: Police arrest woman with 21 kg cannabis, seize cough syrup at Agartala station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Agartala seized a significant quantity of contraband substances in two separate operations conducted at Agartala Railway Station on Monday night.

During a routine security check, GRP personnel recovered two unclaimed bags on platform number 3 shortly after the arrival of the Humsafar Express. A search of the bags led to the discovery of 270 bottles of Eskuf cough syrup, a controlled substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The estimated street value of the seized syrup is around Rs 1.35 lakh. Authorities confirmed that all legal procedures were followed during the seizure, and an investigation has been launched to identify those involved in trafficking the contraband.

In a separate joint operation by the GRP and Railway Protection Force (RPF), a woman was arrested on charges of drug smuggling. Aparna Debbarma, 29, a resident of Karaimura in Sepahijala district, was found with 21.490 kilograms of dry ganja packed in nine packets inside a trolley bag. She was apprehended from the station premises before she could board a train.

According to officials, Debbarma admitted during initial questioning that she intended to transport the ganja to Delhi and had previously smuggled similar consignments on three other occasions using different railway stations. This was her first attempt from Agartala.

The estimated value of the ganja in the Delhi market is around ₹7.5 lakh. A formal case has been registered against her under the NDPS Act at the Agartala GRP police station, and further investigation is ongoing.